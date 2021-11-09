Samsung teases Exynos gaming announcement for November 19

Samsung will reveal a new Exynos chip on November 19. In an Instagram ad, Samsung Exynos promised that it will show you "what entertainment will look like in the future," specifically related to improved gaming graphical performance.

We don't know yet which chip Samsung will announce at the Exynos event, but there are some likely candidates. Back in May, we learned that Samsung and AMD planned to co-develop the Exynos 2200 with RDNA2 technology. Previously added to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, RDNA2 tech would enable ray tracing and variable rate shading to "high performance mobile devices."

Samsung could announce the Exynos 2200 in November in preparation for a 2022 launch on the Galaxy S22 phones, which could easily make it one of the best gaming phones available. We've also heard that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may receive the Exynos 2200 as well.

However, we've also heard conflicting reports that Samsung is facing Exynos production issues and will switch to the Snapdragon 898 for the Galaxy S22 worldwide. That makes a flagship announcement at the Exynos event potentially less likely, but not out of the question.

We've also heard rumors that Samsung wants to ramp up Exynos production for its budget and mid-range phones, supplying SoCs for at least half of Galaxy phones worldwide. So this announcement could instead have to do with improved gaming performance on cheaper 2022 phones, such as the recently leaked Galaxy A53 5G (though that will supposedly have a Snapdragon chipset).

Samsung likes to hype up "events" that end up not being a big deal, such as its Unpacked 2 event that promised a major announcement and gave us bespoke foldable phones instead. We'll have to wait and see whether this Exynos announcement sizzles or lands with a thud with gamers.