Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M series budget phone in India to challenge the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola. The new Galaxy M32 is a follow-up to last year's Galaxy M31.

The latest budget Android phone from Samsung comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a U-shaped notch housing the 20MP selfie camera. Samsung claims the panel can achieve a peak brightness of 800 nits in High Brightness Mode, which is automatically activated for surroundings that are 20,000 lux or higher. Unlike the Galaxy M31 and M31s, which feature an in-house developed Exynos 9611 chipset, the Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G85 chipset.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera system featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M32 also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an impressive 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1 on top.

Samsung's Galaxy M32 will be offered in two configurations in India: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The 64GB version will be available for ₹14,999 ($203), while the 128GB version will cost ₹16,999 ($230). Both variants of the phone are slated to go on sale in the country from June 28 via Amazon.in.