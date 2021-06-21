What you need to know
- Galaxy M32 is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy value-focused M series.
- The phone features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
- It will go on sale in India from June 28 for a starting price of ₹14,999 ($203).
Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M series budget phone in India to challenge the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola. The new Galaxy M32 is a follow-up to last year's Galaxy M31.
The latest budget Android phone from Samsung comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a U-shaped notch housing the 20MP selfie camera. Samsung claims the panel can achieve a peak brightness of 800 nits in High Brightness Mode, which is automatically activated for surroundings that are 20,000 lux or higher. Unlike the Galaxy M31 and M31s, which feature an in-house developed Exynos 9611 chipset, the Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G85 chipset.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera system featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M32 also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an impressive 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1 on top.
Samsung's Galaxy M32 will be offered in two configurations in India: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The 64GB version will be available for ₹14,999 ($203), while the 128GB version will cost ₹16,999 ($230). Both variants of the phone are slated to go on sale in the country from June 28 via Amazon.in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2021
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Save big on Sonos with these Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
Sonos makes some of the best speakers on the market, but with high retail prices, they're usually quite expensive. With Amazon Prime Day, that changes. Here are the best Sonos deals you need to know!
Here are the best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2021
Looking save some money and get entertained with a new Amazon Fire Tablet? All the latest Fire Tablet offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.