Samsung is now rolling out Android 11 to some Galaxy S20 models just a few months after the update launched on Pixel and OnePlus phones. The update was always expected to arrive in December, but few thought it would come on the literal first week of the month.

It is hitting Verizon phones first, and the carrier has already published release notes for the update. This first round of releases includes all of the S20 launch models — the S20, the S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra. The S20 FE is not being updated at this time.

As it's Android 11, we already know what to expect. Samsung phones will now have the bubbles, the improved privacy settings, and the new notifications categories Android 11 users have been enjoying since September. The company also adds its own spice with One UI, so users can expect updates to Bixby, Dex, and even mundane things like the lockscreen for a more distinctive Android experience. Samsung also continues its work on camera improvements, and S20 users will find they have better auto-focus and auto exposure capabilities with this release.