Dubbed the SmartThings Cam , the star of today's announcement was designed to allow families to keep watch over their home at any moment, from anywhere in the world. As it's equipped with a 145-degree wide angle lens, it's capable of capturing more within the frame than many of its competitors can, while its 1080p HD video, night vision, and High Dynamic Range help provide crystal clear footage no matter what time of day it is.

Samsung's SmartThings has been wholly focused on providing smart home technology to consumers that can all be managed as a group or individually within its free SmartThings app, and today, the company is taking the wraps off three new affordable additions to its lineup.

Samsung's new SmartThings Cam features a 145-degree wide angle lens, app connectivity that allows you to view its video feed anywhere, and the ability to connect with a range of other smart home products, including a few others that are new this week as well.

One of the most helpful features of the SmartThings Cam is its ability to alert your phone when motion is detected in the house. You'll immediately be able to access the camera and see what's going on, and thanks to its advanced object detection, you won't receive false alarms because of pets roaming around or cars passing outside. You can even set activity zones which will focus the camera's sensors on a specific area of the room it's in. There's also a built-in microphone and speaker, letting you communicate with anyone in the room using the SmartThings app on your smartphone.

With SmartThings, getting started with home automation is simpler than you'd think. You can set up "Works With SmartThings" light bulbs to turn on whenever the camera detects motion, or automatically turn on the motion detector when you leave for work each day, and the possibilities are just beginning. It even features voice activation when using a device compatible with Bixby, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa.

The SmartThings Cam comes with enough cloud storage to hold 24 hours of recordings along with the ability to connect up to four cameras at once. Samsung also offers a premium 30-day cloud storage service that's priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which increases the number of potentially connected cameras from four to eight.

Also making their debut today are the SmartThings Smart Bulb and the SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug, priced at $9.99 and $17.99 respectively. At only $10, the SmartThings Smart Bulb is coming in at one very competitive price, though it's important to note that all three of the products included in today's announcement require the use of the SmartThings Hub if you want to achieve total home integration.

The new SmartThings Cam can now be purchased on Samsung's website and at select retailers such as Best Buy for its retail price of $89.99.

