Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra BaderSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Galaxy S20 units appear to be arriving as much as five days early.
  • Phone officially goes on sale Friday, March 6.
  • Early buyers should expect a camera patch shortly after release.

Samsung made Galaxy S20 buyers wait almost a month between announcement and release, but the wait is going to be slightly less interminable for some users. Some buyers, including Android Central's own video editor, Hayato Huseman, appear to be getting their devices as early as Tuesday, March 3, instead of the actual Friday, March 6 release date.

Another friend of the site, XDA Developer COO, Brandon Miniman, is set to receive his Galaxy S20 tomorrow, March 2, after paying for expedited shipping.

Samsung has been stockpiling Galaxy S20 inventory for at least three months now, as judging by the mid-December manufacturing date of some of the early review units received around the industry. And while reviews of the most expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra indicate that there's still work to be done optimizing the camera, early buyers can expect a patch shortly after the release date.

Has your Galaxy S20 unit shipped earlier than its actual release date? Let us know in the comments below!

Samsung's latest

Galaxy S20

Samsung's latest flagships have it all

Hoping to dominate the smartphone market in 2020, Samsung is doing so with three phones — the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Each one is packed with impressive specs, such as a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, and expandable storage across the board. If you want a top-notch Android phone this year, these are worthy of your attention.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.