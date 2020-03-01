Samsung made Galaxy S20 buyers wait almost a month between announcement and release, but the wait is going to be slightly less interminable for some users. Some buyers, including Android Central's own video editor, Hayato Huseman, appear to be getting their devices as early as Tuesday, March 3, instead of the actual Friday, March 6 release date.

My S20+ will be here on Tuesday 👀 pic.twitter.com/BzESfvkIyp — Hayato Huseman (@hayatohuseman) February 29, 2020

Another friend of the site, XDA Developer COO, Brandon Miniman, is set to receive his Galaxy S20 tomorrow, March 2, after paying for expedited shipping.

Oh sweet my S20+ pre-order from https://t.co/ivOc3KvsMu just shipped. Delivers Monday (I paid for expedited shipping). Can't wait! — Brandon Miniman (@BrandonMiniman) March 1, 2020

Samsung has been stockpiling Galaxy S20 inventory for at least three months now, as judging by the mid-December manufacturing date of some of the early review units received around the industry. And while reviews of the most expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra indicate that there's still work to be done optimizing the camera, early buyers can expect a patch shortly after the release date.

Has your Galaxy S20 unit shipped earlier than its actual release date? Let us know in the comments below!