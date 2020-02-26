If you're really deep into the talking points surrounding the Galaxy S20's launch, you'll know that the camera is at the core of the discussion. Not only talking about its capabilities and how good the photos are, but also some very specific complaints about its shortcomings.

It isn't promising much yet, but knowing an update is in the works is at least comforting.

Even though the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra aren't even on sale yet, only pre-order, with a retail launch set for March 6, there are a good number out in the wild being closely evaluated by media outlets — including us, of course. The Galaxy S20 Ultra in particular is receiving scrutiny for issues with auto focus hunting, as well as various other quirks around image processing and night mode. That's not great for a phone that's being marketed specifically on its camera capabilities.

Samsung already released a pre-launch software update that cites camera improvements in South Korea, which some are saying starts to address the auto focus issue. It isn't unusual to see an update roll out right before a phone officially launches, but the company's not stopping there. A Samsung spokesperson provided Android Central with the following statement after inquiring about the various ongoing camera discussions:

The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.

That's obviously ... vague. But anytime a company can acknowledge complaints about a specific area of a phone and say that it has plans to address them, that's a good thing. We know that companies are constantly looking to tweak and add features, but we can appreciate there's confirmation that it's working on a specific issue right away.

Speaking anecdotally on my own Galaxy S20 Ultra experience, I haven't seen as much of the auto focus problem as others have reported. The camera does take a couple extra beats to focus in some low-light situations, but I haven't noticed it "hunting" for focus more often than I've seen from other phones. I do, however, have very deep thoughts on how the new camera system performs in all aspects — and it's quite impressive overall. Be on the lookout for my complete review of the S20 Ultra very soon right here on Android Central.