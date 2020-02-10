What you need to know
- As per a new report, Samsung aims to ship 2.5 million units of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable this year.
- Samsung's second foldable phone is set to be formally unveiled at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on Tuesday.
- A direct successor to the Galaxy Fold is expected to be launched in August this year.
At CES 2020 last month, Samsung had revealed that it had shipped half a million units of the Galaxy Fold in 2019. For its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has reportedly set a much more ambitious sales target. As per a report from The Korea Herald, Samsung plans to ship around 2.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020.
Citing "industry sources," the report claims Samsung is preparing to roll out an initial batch of 500,000 Galaxy Z Flip units. Some industry insiders, however, are skeptical about Samsung's volume forecasts for the clamshell foldable. Even though the Galaxy Z Flip will be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold, it will still be a major challenge for the company to ship 2.5 million units.
In the U.S., Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy Z Flip on Valentine's Day for around $1,400, undercutting the Motorola RAZR. In addition to T-Mobile and Sprint, the foldable phone will also be sold unlocked by Samsung. AT&T is expected to sell the Galaxy Z Flip as well, although there is no official confirmation yet.
The Galaxy Z Flip will arrive with a 6.7-inch primary display and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. It will also have a dual-camera setup at the back, a 10MP selfie camera, and a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging support.
