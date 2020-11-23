What you need to know
- A new report out of South Korea claims Samsung has confirmed plans of discontinuing the Galaxy Note series.
- Samsung's next foldable flagship, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will have S Pen support.
- The first non-Note Galaxy flagship with S Pen support will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Last week, tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will not be launching a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, one of its best Android phones of 2020. Now, a report published by Korean outlet Aju News says Samsung has officially confirmed plans of killing its Galaxy Note line. The report claims that Samsung has decided to discontinue the Galaxy Note series as it is bringing S Pen support to the Galaxy S and Z lines.
As per Aju News, Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor in June next year. Apart from featuring S Pen support, the foldable phone is also expected to come equipped with an under-display camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to use second-generation Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which is strong enough to prevent scratches when the S Pen is used. Samsung is also working on a custom under-display camera solution for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to deliver a true full screen experience. However, Samsung may ditch it if the screen and camera quality aren't found to be satisfactory. Initially, Samsung is said to have considered adding a pop-up camera module to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but decided against using it due to concerns around reliability.
Samsung's first 2021 flagship phone with S Pen support will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is likely to debut in mid-January.
