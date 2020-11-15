We recently reported Samsung's Q3 2020 results, which showed that the company's smartphone sales jumped almost 50% quarter over quarter. However, according to a new market research report spotted by SamMobile , that jump brought Samsung's smartphone market share to its all-time high record in South Korea.

According to the new report, Samsung reached an all-time high 72.3% of market share during Q3 2020, which is the first time the company has crossed the 70% mark in the country. Apple and LG each contributed less than 10% of the quarterly market share in South Korea.

In 2020, Samsung expanded their mobile offerings with considerable upgrades to existing lineups as well as its new foldables. The report shows that the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G played significant parts in the company's sizeable growth in market share.

On the other hand, analysts do expect to see a slight drop in Samsung's market share during a much more competitive Q4 2020, especially due to the high demands of Apple's new iPhone 12 series.

In order to combat this, Samsung seems to be releasing its upcoming Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual on January 14, 2021. On top of that, with reports hinting that the Galaxy S21 series may start at a lower price tag and bundled with extra accessories, it's going to be an interesting early 2021 in the smartphone market.