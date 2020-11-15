What you need to know
- A new market research claims that Samsung reached its all-time high smartphone market share in South Korea during Q3 2020.
- Samsung's 2020 lineups including the Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold 2, and the Note 20 series were key contributors to the growth in market share.
- Due to increased competition from Apple's new iPhone 12 series, Samsung's market share is expected to see a drop in Q4.
We recently reported Samsung's Q3 2020 results, which showed that the company's smartphone sales jumped almost 50% quarter over quarter. However, according to a new market research report spotted by SamMobile , that jump brought Samsung's smartphone market share to its all-time high record in South Korea.
According to the new report, Samsung reached an all-time high 72.3% of market share during Q3 2020, which is the first time the company has crossed the 70% mark in the country. Apple and LG each contributed less than 10% of the quarterly market share in South Korea.
In 2020, Samsung expanded their mobile offerings with considerable upgrades to existing lineups as well as its new foldables. The report shows that the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G played significant parts in the company's sizeable growth in market share.
On the other hand, analysts do expect to see a slight drop in Samsung's market share during a much more competitive Q4 2020, especially due to the high demands of Apple's new iPhone 12 series.
In order to combat this, Samsung seems to be releasing its upcoming Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual on January 14, 2021. On top of that, with reports hinting that the Galaxy S21 series may start at a lower price tag and bundled with extra accessories, it's going to be an interesting early 2021 in the smartphone market.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
With a giant 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP main camera sensor, and a 4,500 mAh, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is not only peak Samsung, it's peak (non-folding) smartphone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From the Editor's Desk: We don't deserve dogs
A few words about a really good dog.
Amazfit Neo review: The retro smartwatch your inner kid will love
The Amazfit Neo successfully rekindles a retro look that will appeal to older consumers, but is it smart enough to draw in a younger crowd? We take a look at the latest low-cost watch by Amazfit to see if it's something you should consider putting on your wrist.
OnePlus 9 takes a cue from the Galaxy Note 20 in leaked CAD renders
Leaks of the OnePlus 9 show design cues from OnePlus' previous models as well as elements from Samsung. The device is expected to be launched in early 2021.
These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?