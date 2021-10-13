With Android 12 nearing its official release, Samsung users are undoubtedly wondering when they can expect One UI 4 to arrive on their phones. Thanks to a recent forum post, we may have an idea of when that will be.

TizenHelp spotted a forum post where a moderator provides some insight about the stable One UI 4 rollout. In response to users inquiring about the release, the moderator indicates that the update is still in development, making it hard to discern precisely when users should expect it. However, they say a rollout before the end of the year is quite possible.

Currently, Galaxy S21 is also developing the Android 12 (One UI 4) version and the situation is changing, so it is difficult to give a clear answer. We are actively collaborating with KT operators, and it is likely to be possible by December at the latest.

Of course, take with a grain of salt until an official announcement from Samsung, but a December launch isn't outside the realm of possibility. One UI 3 started rolling out to international devices in December 2020, with the update hitting some of Samsung's best Android phones in the U.S. the following month. We've reached out to Samsung to get more details and will update you if we hear back.

The moderator says that Samsung is coordinating with South Korean operators, so we can likely expect the rollout on S21 models there before reaching select devices in other regions in the following months.

Samsung is already well into the One UI 4 beta program, which is currently available for Galaxy S21 owners. The second beta brings Material You-like dynamic colors, not unlike what will appear on Pixel devices once it rolls out. We may also hear more about One UI 4 at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 next week.

If you're interested in trying out the beta, you can grab your S21 and enroll using the Samsung Members app if you're in a supported country.