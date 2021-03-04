Samsung has been using its ISOCELL camera sensors for many years, resulting in some of the best Android cameras on the market. But the company is still looking for ways to improve its sensors and cram even more pixels into its cameras. With the announcement of the new ISOCELL 2.0, Samsung might finally have the opportunity.

In a blog post, Samsung announced the advancements that it's applied to the new ISOCELL 2.0, which mainly focus on color reproduction and light sensitivity. With the new sensor, Samsung has included a new material that sits between each pixel's color filters, which works to keep light from bleeding into other pixels in a phenomenon called "color crosstalk." By reducing this, pixels can capture more light and color information, resulting in cleaner photos with reduced noise.