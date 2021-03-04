What you need to know
- Samsung is touting its next-generation ISOCELL camera sensor.
- The new ISOCELL 2.0 produces better light sensitivity using a new material to separate light filters.
- Samsung hints at wanting to add more pixels to its camera sensors with this new technology.
Samsung has been using its ISOCELL camera sensors for many years, resulting in some of the best Android cameras on the market. But the company is still looking for ways to improve its sensors and cram even more pixels into its cameras. With the announcement of the new ISOCELL 2.0, Samsung might finally have the opportunity.
In a blog post, Samsung announced the advancements that it's applied to the new ISOCELL 2.0, which mainly focus on color reproduction and light sensitivity. With the new sensor, Samsung has included a new material that sits between each pixel's color filters, which works to keep light from bleeding into other pixels in a phenomenon called "color crosstalk." By reducing this, pixels can capture more light and color information, resulting in cleaner photos with reduced noise.
According to Samsung, the biggest benefit of this technology is that it will allow more pixels to be crammed into a camera sensor. After launching a 108MP camera sensor on some of its recent high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it's no surprise that more pixels are being sought out.
There's no word yet on when this technology might reach commercial availability. A ton of smartphones actually come equipped with Sony sensors, but Samsung has a firm footing in that department as well. It's been rumored that the ZTE Axon 30 Pro could feature a 200MP camera from Samsung, so we might see this technology sooner rather than later.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The $169 Sonos Roam portable speaker just leaked and UE should be worried
Sonos is expected to announce its first truly portable Bluetooth speaker in less than a week, but official images and info have just been leaked days before the launch.
Review: Xplora X5 Play is a kids smartwatch with a lot of potential
Kids smartwatches are moving from only being a toy, to being full-fledged communication and safety devices. In that spirit, the Xplora X5 Play offers excellent, matured hardware with some fun ways to encourage children to be active. But does it all work in a cohesive package?
Top 5 things I want to see from the cheaper OnePlus 9R
I don't know about you, but I've been eagerly anticipating the launch of the OnePlus 9 series for months. I'm specifically excited about what the lower-cost, value flagship OnePlus 9R might look like. Here's a short wishlist of features that I hope it has.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.