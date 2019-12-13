What you need to know
- Samsung appears to be testing a Pro Video mode in its camera app.
- The new camera update was spotted in One UI 2.0 beta code for the Note 10.
- We'll likely see this at the debut of the S11 in 2020 with the possibility of it coming via an update to older models.
With most smartphone cameras taking good-to-excellent photos, the next stage for camera battles is video. The members of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families all take really good video, and Samsung wants to keep that up going into 2020.
Code in the Galaxy Note 10's One UI 2.0 Beta revealed a few upcoming features that Samsung is working on for the camera app, including a Pro Video mode. This mode, much like the still image equivalent, will let users adjust exposure, shutter speed, ISO, etc. manually. Samsung is also likely to add new live filters for the S11, named Side Light, Artify, Vintage, and Mono.
The Galaxy S11 will come with a Video Pro mode.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 12, 2019
"<string name="SM_PRO_VIDEO">Pro video</string>
<string name="SM_PRO_VIDEO_description">Take control of your videos. Set the exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO sensitivity manually.</string>"
Samsung is likely to debut the S11 just before the Mobile World Congress in February 2020. We're expecting the company to show off these features then, should they make the cut.
Samsung may bring these feature to the Note 10 and S10 in an update like it did with previous camera functionality. However, like with all news from leaked code and betas, nothing's certain until it's available for use on your phone.
