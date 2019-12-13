With most smartphone cameras taking good-to-excellent photos, the next stage for camera battles is video. The members of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families all take really good video, and Samsung wants to keep that up going into 2020.

Code in the Galaxy Note 10's One UI 2.0 Beta revealed a few upcoming features that Samsung is working on for the camera app, including a Pro Video mode. This mode, much like the still image equivalent, will let users adjust exposure, shutter speed, ISO, etc. manually. Samsung is also likely to add new live filters for the S11, named Side Light, Artify, Vintage, and Mono.