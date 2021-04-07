What you need to know Samsung launches its latest Galaxy A smartphones in the U.S.

The Galaxy A52 5G will launch as the "flagship" mid-range smartphone, while the Galaxy A32 5G will be Samsung's most affordable 5G phone to date.

The phones will come with two months of YouTube Premium and six months of SiriusXM Streaming.

Samsung is bringing its latest Galaxy A series smartphones to the United States. The company launched the Galaxy A52 5G during last month's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event and is finally introducing it stateside, along with a family of other Galaxy A smartphones. This will bring some of Samsung's most affordable 5G phones to subscribers on the best wireless U.S. carriers.

The Galaxy A52 5G is the current "flagship" of Samsung's A-series smartphones. It brings a large 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature that has been reserved for the best Samsung phones. Other flagship-level features include a 64MP quad-camera system with Pro Video Mode, dual stereo speakers, a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging, and IP67 water and dust resistance. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy A52 will be available starting April 9 for $500 and can be purchased from AT&T, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Unlocked by Samsung, with more retailers coming soon. Given the popularity of last year's Samsung Galaxy A51, this is bound to be one of the best cheap Android phones of 2021.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A42 5G

The Galaxy A32 5G and A42 5G are a bit of a step down from the A52 5G, but they still manage to offer great value. The Galaxy A32 comes with a notched 6.5" HD+ LCD at 90Hz, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy A42 brings a 6.6" HD+ Super AMOLED display at just 60Hz, and a 48MP triple camera array. It ups the storage to 128GB and features mmWave 5G in addition to sub6 5G, meaning it'll have access to some of the fastest Verizon 5G speeds, if and when you can get it. Both these devices have large 5,000mAh batteries and 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A42 5G will be available on April 8 from Verizon and Samsung and will retail for $400. The Galaxy A32 5G will be available April 9 on Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and T-Mobile, retailing for $280 and making it Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone.

The Galaxy A12 and A02s arrive in the U.S. as Samsung's budget options and possibly as some of the best Android phones under $200. Neither smartphone support 5G, but they have 6.5" HD+ LCDs, large 5,000mAh batteries, and 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A02s brings a 13MP triple camera array on the rear, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy A12 rocks a 16MP quad-camera array and bumps up the RAM to 3GB. There's also Bluetooth 5 here, instead of v4.2 on the Galaxy A02s. The Galaxy A12 will be available April 9 on Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and T-Mobile for $180, or you can order it now from AT&T. The Galaxy A02s will come to Verizon on April 29 for $110. The purchase of any of these devices will come with two months of free YouTube Premium, which can be redeemed through the YouTube app. Buyers can also get a six-month trial for SiriusXM Streaming through the Samsung Members app.