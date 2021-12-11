The pandemic has ushered in a new norm where children are stuck at home as schools shift to remote learning environments. This means kids spend several hours a day with their eyes glued to computer or mobile screens, posing a challenge to parents in terms of regulating screen time.

Samsung is now attempting to address this issue through a new update to Samsung Kids as part of the One UI 4 release. The experience was previously known as Kids Mode, which debuted in 2014 before being renamed Samsung Kids.

With the new update, parents can now select which apps should appear on their children's home screens and change the background color of their phone based on their age. A drawing app, a voice modifier, and a musical app are among the apps recommended by the company. Certain apps can also be hidden by parents.