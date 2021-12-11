What you need to know
- One UI 4 update introduces new improvements to Samsung Kids mode on Galaxy phones.
- The update allows parents to moderate the apps that appear on their kids' phone screen.
- Parents also gain more control over their children's screen time on a daily basis.
The pandemic has ushered in a new norm where children are stuck at home as schools shift to remote learning environments. This means kids spend several hours a day with their eyes glued to computer or mobile screens, posing a challenge to parents in terms of regulating screen time.
Samsung is now attempting to address this issue through a new update to Samsung Kids as part of the One UI 4 release. The experience was previously known as Kids Mode, which debuted in 2014 before being renamed Samsung Kids.
With the new update, parents can now select which apps should appear on their children's home screens and change the background color of their phone based on their age. A drawing app, a voice modifier, and a musical app are among the apps recommended by the company. Certain apps can also be hidden by parents.
Samsung Kids also has a new feature that allows parents to set a daily screen time goal for their children to control how much time they spend on their smartphones. They can even check how many hours their kids spent on individual apps during a certain day or the previous month.
The update also brings augmented reality to the mix. Children can now create their own stories in AR with apps like apps like My Art Studio and My AR Theater. They can also create AR stickers from their own drawings and apply them to photos they've taken.
For children who wish to know their screen time, the One UI 4 update incorporates a new feature to Samsung Kids that allows them to view their smartphone habit. After all, it's their own activity.
If you want to enable the new experience for your kids, Samsung Kids is only a tap away in the Quick Panel and you can also turn the feature on when unlocking your Android phone. The South Korean tech giant also wants to peddle it to children aged three to eight.
Nvidia likely isn't going to be able to buy Arm
As much as I want to see Nvidia refine and license its core ML designs, I think we might have dodged a bullet with this one.
These are the best 20 movies on Netflix right now
Netflix offers a massive library of original, classic, and little-known movies. Here's a list of the best 20 Netflix movies streaming now.
Tinder's new Music Mode uses Spotify to help find your soulmate
Tinder launches a new Music Mode that puts a profile's Spotify "Anthem" front and center in order to help users find matches quicker.
Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.