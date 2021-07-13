A massive leak recently gave us a 360-degree look at a bunch of upcoming Samsung devices — including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The two devices have now reportedly made a surprise appearance in a new video posted by Samsung on its official YouTube channel.

As spotted by tipster Max J, the video, which introduces us to developers working behind Samsung's Good Lock personalization tool, apparently offers a quick glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the follow-up to its best Android smartwatch around the 0:57 mark. Although we don't get a clear look at the two devices, this would be the first time that they have made an appearance in any official form.