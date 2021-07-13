What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 have reportedly been spotted in a new video on YouTube.
- Both devices are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event.
- The event is rumored to take place on August 11.
A massive leak recently gave us a 360-degree look at a bunch of upcoming Samsung devices — including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The two devices have now reportedly made a surprise appearance in a new video posted by Samsung on its official YouTube channel.
As spotted by tipster Max J, the video, which introduces us to developers working behind Samsung's Good Lock personalization tool, apparently offers a quick glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the follow-up to its best Android smartwatch around the 0:57 mark. Although we don't get a clear look at the two devices, this would be the first time that they have made an appearance in any official form.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be seen in what looks like new folio case with its redesigned camera layout. Unlike Samsung's official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which only cover the back of the phone, the folio case for the Z Fold 3 appears to have a panel to protect the front display as well. A silver variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can also be seen in the same frame.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both likely to debut at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Although Samsung is yet to confirm a date, reliable leaker Evan Blass recently claimed that the event will be held on August 11. Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Unpacked event is also expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Active, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the most impressive smartwatches on the market right now, offering a bright AMOLED screen, solid battery life, and several useful health-focused features. While the watch doesn't offer a wide selection of third-party apps, its Tizen software impresses with zippy performance.
