Samsung Health takes first place among our readers' favorite fitness apps

If you've watched any tech keynote or presentation over the past year or so, you probably couldn't escape the growing focus in the industry on health and wellness. Whether that be new and improved wearables like smartwatches or subscription services like Fitbit Premium or Apple Fitness+, it's clear that tech companies see health tracking as a big opportunity to serve their customers moving forward. So with that in mind, we wanted to see what apps our readers are using on their phones and wearables to monitor their overall health and fitness.

Samsung Health finished comfortably in first place, garnering over 36% of the votes. It was followed by Garmin with over 15%, Google Fit with over 11%, Strava at 9%, and Fitbit with just over 5%. No other app received more than 3% of the vote. Just under 11% of readers indicated that they used multiple fitness apps, while somewhere around 6% said that they used a fitness app that wasn't among the dozen or so choices we listed.

Which fitness training app are you using?

Of course, it makes perfect sense that the fitness app built-in to the operating system on the most popular Android phone manufacturer in North America and much of the rest of the world would be heavily used. Still, we were a bit surprised that it took the top spot. Perhaps less surprising is the idea that many readers use multiple apps to help plan and manage their fitness routine.

For example, reader BB10Clifton said that their "main fitness app is Samsung Health, but it automatically syncs to Strava, MayMyRun, and MyFitnessPal."

Very happy with my Galaxy Watch Active2 using both #GoogleFit and #SamsungHealth apps to help track my progress and motivate. Pretty decent combo with the #Pixel4a 🤘💪 — Jeremy Hamilton (@JayHamilton83) September 22, 2021

Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you if you didn't have the chance to respond previously. Let us know which fitness apps you use on Android in the comments below.