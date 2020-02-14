Foldable done right Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Misses the mark Motorola RAZR The Galaxy Z Flip is the newest folding phone to hit the market, and from what we can tell, it's the better choice over the Motorola RAZR in virtually every single way. It has a higher-resolution glass display, a much more capable processor, a bigger battery, and support for Qi wireless charging. Not to mention, it's also more affordable and considerably easier to get your hands on. $1,380 at Samsung Pros Display is made of ultra-thin glass

The Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR might have nearly identical folding designs, but there's a clear winner in this comparison. We have to give Motorola some points for the RAZR's retro design and objectively more useful secondary screen, but in every other regard, the Z Flip is the superior phone. Its Snapdragon 855+ processor runs circles around the 710 in the RAZR, it has more RAM and storage, and the battery is larger. You also get the latest build of Android 10 right out of the box and benefit from a legit glass display instead of a plastic one on the RAZR. Even with all of those benefits, the Z Flip is also cheaper than the RAZR and available for more potential customers.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the better all-around phone

The Galaxy Z Flip is the second folding phone from Samsung, and looking at it, it's obvious the company learned a lot from the Galaxy Fold. The foldable market is still extremely young, but the Z Flip is easily the most well-rounded and polished entry we've seen to date.

A prime example of this is with the Z Flip's folding display — specifically, how it's made out of ultra-thin glass. This is important for a couple of reasons. Not only does the Z Flip's display feel much nicer to touch compared to the plastic screen on the RAZR, but it also should be substantially more durable throughout daily use. Unlike a plastic screen, the Z Flip won't get scratched or dented just from pressing your fingernail against it. The quality of the AMOLED panel is better, too, having a higher 2636x1080 resolution compared to the RAZR's middling 2142x876 resolution.

Under the hood, the Z Flip continues to impress. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ isn't the very latest chipset on the market (that title now goes to the 865), but it's still a lot faster than the RAZR's Snapdragon 710. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery. That's not super impressive on its own, but compared to the measly 2,510 mAh unit in the RAZR, it easily takes the win.

No matter how you look at it, the Galaxy Z Flip is the better phone.

If cameras are important to you, the Galaxy Z Flip continues to be a better recommendation. Samsung gives you dual 12MP sensors on the back, consisting of wide and ultra-wide cameras. You can take your selfies with those if you want, using the tiny 1.06-inch secondary screen, or just open up the Z Flip and use its dedicated 10MP selfie camera.

Rounding out the Galaxy Z Flip's advantages, it gives you Qi wireless charging, Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature that allows you to charge other devices on top of the phone, Samsung Pay with MST and NFC support, and ships with Android 10 out of the box.

And we haven't even talked about price and availability yet.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Flip for $1,380, with the phone hitting AT&T and Sprint in the United States. If you don't subscribe to either of those two carriers, you can also just buy the Z Flip unlocked and use it with whatever service you'd like. You can't do this with the RAZR.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Motorola RAZR Operating System Android 10

One UI 2.0 Android 9 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Primary Display 6.7-inch

Dynamic AMOLED

2636 x 1080

21.9:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch

pOLED

2142 x 876

21:9 aspect ratio Secondary Display 1.06-inch

Super AMOLED

300 x 116 2.7-inch

gOLED

800 x 600 Storage 256GB 128GB Memory 8GB RAM 6GB RAM Rear Camera 1 12MP wide

f/1.8 aperture

1.4um 16MP

f/1.7 aperture

1.22um Rear Camera 2 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.4 aperture

1.12um ❌ Front Camera 10MP

f/2.4 aperture

1.22um ❌ Battery 3,300 mAh 2,510 mAh Charging Quick Charge 2.0 wired charging

Qi wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare 15W TurboPower wired charging

You get a retro design with the RAZR, but that's about it

Price and availability are important in this comparison because they're two of the biggest things the Motorola RAZR has going against it. Even if you did want to buy the RAZR (which we'd recommend against), doing so is difficult. It's more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip at $1,500, but the biggest issue is that it's exclusive to Verizon Wireless.

This doesn't just mean that Verizon is the only carrier in the U.S. you can buy the RAZR from — it's the only place at all that's selling it. In other words, there's no option to just buy the phone unlocked and be on your way. If you aren't a Verizon customer, owning the RAZR is virtually impossible.

The RAZR's design is cool, but that's about all it has going for it.

Maybe that's a good thing because when stacking the RAZR against the Galaxy Z Flip, it's hard to find any meaningful ways in which it comes out ahead. As we've already mentioned, the RAZR has a worse processor, RAM and storage options, battery, camera, you name it. There's also the fact that the RAZR's folding display is made out of plastic, making it much more fragile and easy-to-damage than the Z Flip's glass design. We have noticed that the crease in the RAZR's folding screen isn't quite as noticeable as the Galaxy Z Flip, but we'll gladly take glass over plastic even it means a slightly more noticeable crease.

If there's one thing Motorola got right with the RAZR, it's the retro design. This thing does look like the old-school RAZR flip-phone from the early 2000s, and for people that look back on that time with fond memories, there's a sense of nostalgia with the RAZR you just don't get with the Z Flip. We also greatly prefer the RAZR's secondary screen, which is far more useful than the teeny-tiny one on Samsung's phone.

This is an easy decision

Unfortunately for Motorola, a throwback aesthetic and handy cover display aren't enough to keep the RAZR afloat in a world where the Galaxy Z Flip exists. The RAZR was the first to market with the flip-phone foldable design, but the Galaxy Z Flip turned it into something actually worth buying.

The innovation on display from both companies should be commended, but when it comes time to spend your hard-earned dollars, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is the phone we recommend. And even then, you need to ask yourself if you're comfortable spending well over $1000 for the privilege of having a phone with that folding design.

One could easily argue that there are much better ways to spend your money than on a $1,380 phone just for the fact that it folds, but if this is something that appeals to you and is something you know you want, the Galaxy Z Flip is the way to go.

