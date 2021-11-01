What you need to know
- Samsung partners with an apparel brand Dr Denim on exclusive jeans.
- The Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans feature a dedicated pocket for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
- Every order comes with a Z Flip 3, but for a price.
After launching the Bespoke edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung continues to hype up its latest foldable phone as a style product for the hip, young crowd. Its latest effort — an exclusive pair of jeans made for the Z Flip 3.
Samsung has partnered with Dr Denim on a new pair of jeans designed to carry the Galaxy Z Flip 3 while doing away with most of the pockets. The pockets have been completely removed on the back, while the front pockets are stitched over with Zs.
However, there is a small pocket on the thigh of the jeans that is "scaled down to the exact dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip3."
"Smartphones are often not pocket friendly," says Hayley Walton, Head of Brand Marketing at Samsung. "So we've leveraged Dr Denim's style credentials to design jeans that shake up the pocket norm and perfectly fit our compact Galaxy Z Flip3. Our Galaxy Z Flip3 users expect the very best in design and pocketability, and what better to accompany our premium phones than the perfect pair of bespoke jeans."
The jeans are exclusive to Australia and come with a hefty price tag of AU$1500. However, that price gets you a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 3, so it's not all bad. When checking out, you choose the size of your jeans and the phone's color, which comes in only the 128GB variant.
The jeans are limited-edition, and only 450 are being sold, so you'll want to act fast if you want a pair. That said, if you're looking for a way to stand out beyond having one of the best foldable phones, this is the way to do it.
