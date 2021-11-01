After launching the Bespoke edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung continues to hype up its latest foldable phone as a style product for the hip, young crowd. Its latest effort — an exclusive pair of jeans made for the Z Flip 3.

Samsung has partnered with Dr Denim on a new pair of jeans designed to carry the Galaxy Z Flip 3 while doing away with most of the pockets. The pockets have been completely removed on the back, while the front pockets are stitched over with Zs.

However, there is a small pocket on the thigh of the jeans that is "scaled down to the exact dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip3."