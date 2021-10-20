Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands OnSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

  • Samsung announced a special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition lets you customize the colors of your device with up to 49 color combinations.
  • It will be available for $1,100, with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection.

At its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 virtual event today, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a special version of its latest foldable phone that gives you more design options.

The special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is built around personalization, giving consumers more options to customize their device through Samsung's bespoke design studio. However, it's available only to customers in the U.S.

Regarding the new edition of the phone, Stephanie Choi, Samsung's senior vice president and head of marketing of the mobile communications business, said:

Today's customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles. Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.

To achieve that, Samsung will allow you to design your own Galaxy Z Flip 3 by matching different color combinations for the phone frame as well as front and back colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Black Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Back Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Back Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Back

There are a total of 49 color combinations available, including black or silver for the frame. You can choose any combination of the following colors for the front and back: pink, white, black, blue, and yellow.

You can also change the color scheme of your device later on with Samsung's Bespoke Upgrade Care, which will be available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition beginning in November. With this service, you can replace the phone's panel for an additional fee, but you can't swap the frames.

Samsung first introduced the bespoke concept to its home appliances, and it's interesting to see that idea making its way to one of the best foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is available to purchase via Samsung's online marketplace today for $1,100, with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection.

