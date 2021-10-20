At its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 virtual event today, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a special version of its latest foldable phone that gives you more design options.

The special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is built around personalization, giving consumers more options to customize their device through Samsung's bespoke design studio. However, it's available only to customers in the U.S.

Regarding the new edition of the phone, Stephanie Choi, Samsung's senior vice president and head of marketing of the mobile communications business, said:

Today's customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles. Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.

To achieve that, Samsung will allow you to design your own Galaxy Z Flip 3 by matching different color combinations for the phone frame as well as front and back colors.