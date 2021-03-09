What you need to know
- Samsung has sent out a virtual invite to its next Galaxy Unpacked event.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the successors of the Galaxy A51 and A71.
- The Galaxy Unpacked event is set for March 17th at 10 am ET.
Not two months after the first Galaxy Unpacked, which saw the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, it's already time to prepare for the next major launch. A virtual invite for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked has gone live, and while there's not too much to go off of, we have a good idea of what's coming, and it's all about Samsung's most popular smartphones. No, not the Galaxy S or Note, but the A-series, particularly the Samsung Galaxy A51, which was the best-selling smartphone of 2020.
The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked will likely focus on the Galaxy A51 successor, a.k.a. the Galaxy A52, as well as the higher-end Galaxy A72. Leaks of the Galaxy A52 5G have given away much of what's expected from this phone, including its design and IP rating, the latter of which is teased in the video. This may also be the first A-series smartphone to receive monthly security updates. Some earlier leaks have pointed to specs that rival even some of the best Samsung phones, like a 4,500mAh battery and 25W wired charging.
As for the Galaxy A72 5G, this device is expected to borrow some powerful camera features from Samsung's flagships, such as 30x Space Zoom. It will be the first A-series phone to come equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and will also pack an impressive 5,000mAh battery and up to 256GB of internal storage.
Both phones are expected to release with both 4G and 5G models, and both are expected to sell extremely well. These could turn out to be some impressive devices that are likely to take over as the best cheap Android phones of 2021.
You can watch the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked on Samsung's YouTube channel on March 17th at 10 am ET.
