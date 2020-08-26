What you need to know
- Samsung launched its latest flagship Android tablets in India today.
- The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event earlier this month.
- Both tablets are now available to pre-order in India.
Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 series in India. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ were announced at the company's virtual Unpacked event earlier this month, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS 120Hz display, while the Tab S7+ has an even more impressive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with the same high refresh rate. Unlike the Indian variants of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, however, both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. They also come with an improved S Pen, enhanced DeX mode, quad speakers tuned by AKG, and 45W fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S7 will be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants in India, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will only be sold in an LTE variant. Samsung has priced the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 at ₹55,999 ($754), while the LTE variant will retail for ₹63,999 ($862). The Galaxy Tab S7+, on the other hand, will be priced at ₹79,999 ($1,077).
The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ can be pre-booked in India starting today. If you pre-book a Galaxy Tab S7, you can get the Keyboard Cover accessory at just ₹5,999 and a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Those who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7+ can get the Keyboard Cover for ₹7,999 and up to ₹6,000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards. In addition to these offers, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ buyers can also avail a special 22.6% discount on the Microsoft 365 Family productivity suite.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus hands on: Unfulfilled potential
