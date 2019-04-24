Android tablets are few and far between these days, but one that really stood out as something special last year was the Galaxy Tab S4. It launched in August 2018 with Android Oreo out of the box, but as of right now, U.S. models are receiving their update to Android 9 Pie.

Samsung first began pushing the update for the Wi-Fi model on April 23, and similar to its Pie updates for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, this also brings Samsung's One UI to the Tab S4. This means that it's now easier to reach certain content/settings, the overall UI has a facelift, and there's a built-in dark mode. On the security side of things, this update includes the March 1, 2019 security patch.

The update weighs in at a hefty 1.5GB and comes with two version numbers — T830XXU2BSD1 and T830OXM2BSD1.

In addition to the Wi-Fi version of the Tab S4, Verizon's also confirmed that its LTE configuration of the tablet is getting the update as well. Interestingly enough, the Verizon model is getting the newer April 2019 security patch.

The are also LTE versions of the Galaxy Tab S4 for Sprint and AT&T, and while neither of the carriers have confirmed anything quite yet, they should be getting this update soon, too.