What you need to know
- The first real-world images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have surfaced.
- As suggested by previously leaked renders, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Note 20 Ultra-like design with a built-in S Pen slot.
- Samsung is rumored to unveil the S22 Ultra alongside other Galaxy S22 series phones in February 2022.
Back in September, reliable leaker @OnLeaks joined hands with Digit to post the first CAD renders of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first real-world images of the phone have now appeared online, courtesy of tipster Jon Prosser.
The real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra largely corroborate the design revealed by the CAD renders of the phone. Unlike the current Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S22 Ultra will look a lot more like a Galaxy Note series device. It appears to have a more rectangular frame, instead of the curved edges on its predecessor. The images also confirm the phone will have a curved screen and a dedicated S Pen slot.
More interestingly, the images suggest the rear camera design of the S22 Ultra will be similar to the LG Velvet. The follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone of 2021 is said to feature a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. There's also a laser-autofocus unit on the back of the phone.
Rumors suggest the S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen featuring QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In most markets, the phone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset, likely paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the software side of things, the phone could ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.
While the Galaxy S22 series was expected to be launched in January next year, it was recently rumored that Samsung has decided to delay the launch to February 2022. Jon Prosser claims pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series will go live in the second week of February.
What is RCS messaging, and why is it important to Android?
RCS is the thing that makes your texts act more like popular third-party messaging apps — and Google is pushing hard to get everyone involved.
The metaverse needs more than VR and AR upgrades to succeed
The metaverse may be years off, but if Meta (Facebook) doesn't want it to be dead on arrival, it has some serious soul-searching to do.
Facebook tests free and paid subgroups for more engagement, monetization
Meta has announced new features at its Facebook Communities Summit that will encourage more engagement from users and help admins better manage their groups.
These are the best screen protectors for your Motorola Edge
Keep your blazing-fast 144Hz Motorola Edge screen safe and secure under one of the best screen protectors.