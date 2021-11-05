Back in September, reliable leaker @OnLeaks joined hands with Digit to post the first CAD renders of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first real-world images of the phone have now appeared online, courtesy of tipster Jon Prosser.

The real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra largely corroborate the design revealed by the CAD renders of the phone. Unlike the current Galaxy S21 Ultra , the S22 Ultra will look a lot more like a Galaxy Note series device. It appears to have a more rectangular frame, instead of the curved edges on its predecessor. The images also confirm the phone will have a curved screen and a dedicated S Pen slot.

More interestingly, the images suggest the rear camera design of the S22 Ultra will be similar to the LG Velvet. The follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone of 2021 is said to feature a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. There's also a laser-autofocus unit on the back of the phone.

Rumors suggest the S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen featuring QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In most markets, the phone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset, likely paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the software side of things, the phone could ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.

While the Galaxy S22 series was expected to be launched in January next year, it was recently rumored that Samsung has decided to delay the launch to February 2022. Jon Prosser claims pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series will go live in the second week of February.