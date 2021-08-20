What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature a similar camera setup as its predecessor.
- It is tipped to have two 10MP telephoto cameras, just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
- The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, are likely to come equipped with an upgraded 50MP main sensor.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S21 Ultra, if a new report is to be believed.
According to Galaxy Club, the follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone will use dual 10MP zoom lenses. One of them will be a periscope lens with 10x zoom, while the other one is expected to be a 10MP telephoto lens with identical 3x zoom as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Even though Samsung is said to be working on a new 200MP sensor, rumors say the S22 Ultra will use a newer version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. Xiaomi's Mi 11 successor, which could debut sometime early next year, is tipped to be the first phone to use Samsung's upcoming 200MP ISOCELL sensor.
The information revealed by Galaxy Club contradicts tipster Ice Universe's claim that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive with a continuous zoom lens. Sony's Xperia 1 III uses a similar solution for its periscope zoom camera, but with only two native magnification levels.
The report also corroborates previously leaked camera specs of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Both phones are tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Disappointingly, however, the two non-Ultra models are said to feature the same 10MP selfie camera as their predecessors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung is aiming for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to actually spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
Epic Games court documents expose Google's shady Play Store practices
Newly unredacted court documents from Epic Games reveal how Google allegedly fought to maintain developers on its Play Store amid fears that they would follow Epic Games' example in opting for their own distribution channel.
OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content just days after pushing SFW app
OnlyFans has stated that come October, it will no longer allow sexually explicit content on the website.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.