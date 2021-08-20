Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S21 Ultra, if a new report is to be believed.

According to Galaxy Club, the follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone will use dual 10MP zoom lenses. One of them will be a periscope lens with 10x zoom, while the other one is expected to be a 10MP telephoto lens with identical 3x zoom as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Even though Samsung is said to be working on a new 200MP sensor, rumors say the S22 Ultra will use a newer version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. Xiaomi's Mi 11 successor, which could debut sometime early next year, is tipped to be the first phone to use Samsung's upcoming 200MP ISOCELL sensor.

The information revealed by Galaxy Club contradicts tipster Ice Universe's claim that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive with a continuous zoom lens. Sony's Xperia 1 III uses a similar solution for its periscope zoom camera, but with only two native magnification levels.

The report also corroborates previously leaked camera specs of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Both phones are tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Disappointingly, however, the two non-Ultra models are said to feature the same 10MP selfie camera as their predecessors.