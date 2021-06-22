What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy S21 series phones in the U.S.
- The update reportedly fixes the zoom lag issues that many Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra users had been complaining about.
- It also brings the latest June 2021 Android security patch.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series are now receiving the June 2021 security update in the U.S. According to a report from SamMobile, the update arrives as version G99xUSQU4AUF5 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
For now, it looks like the update is only rolling out to the Comcast, Xfinity, and Verizon variants of the three phones. However, we expect other carrier variants of the Galaxy S21 series phones to begin receiving the update within the next week or two.
In addition to bringing the latest Android security patch to Samsung's best phones, the update also fixes the camera lag issues that have plagued them since launch. The update is also said to include portrait mode improvements and memory usage optimizations when shooting at high zoom magnifications. The overheating problem is claimed to have been solved too. A few other highlights of the new update include the ability to scan QR codes saved in the gallery using the built-in QR code scanner and improved video call effects.
If you have a Galaxy S21 series phone and don't see a notification regarding the update, you can look for it manually from Settings > Software update > Download and install. All three Galaxy S21 models are now on sale on Amazon at heavily discounted prices for Prime Day.
