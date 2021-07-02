The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just quietly launched in a new color variant. The phone is now available in a new Navy Blue colorway.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best Android phones and originally launched in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Titanium, the latter of which is exclusive to Samsung.com. There are other Samsung exclusive colorways, but they vary depending on the region. Phantom Navy is one of these colorways, which looks similar to the new Navy Blue.

The new colorway features a dark blue hue that extends onto the camera hump in an even darker shade.

If you're looking to score this new color, it seems you'll only be able to find it at Best Buy. In fact, it's not even available through Samsung. It makes sense since Best Buy is all about the color blue (and yellow) but leaves some out of luck if they were hoping to upgrade directly through their carrier. Verizon customers will have the option to activate it on the network through installments, but anyone else will have to purchase the device unlocked.

If you're a fan of the color blue, this might be the perfect time to grab a Galaxy S21 Ultra since the Phantom Navy colorway might be hard to get. It will cost you $1200 unless you activate the device today, which will score you a $200 discount.