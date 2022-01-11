What you need to know
- The January 2022 Android security patch has started rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones in the U.S.
- It fixes 52 issues affecting Google's mobile operating system.
- For now, it looks like the rollout is limited to unlocked models.
Last week, Samsung started rolling out the January 2022 security patch to Galaxy S21 users in the Netherlands. As per SamMobile, the update has now expanded to the U.S. and South Korea.
The update arrives as version G99xNKSU3BULF in Samsung's home market and G99xU1UES4BULE for the unlocked Galaxy S21 series phones in the U.S. Carrier-locked variants, however, may have to wait a few more days to get the update.
Unsurprisingly, the January security update doesn't bring any other changes aside from security improvements. Samsung's dedicated Security Updates page notes that the January 2022 security update includes a total of 52 fixes from Google and 10 from Samsung — including two critical vulnerabilities.
The Galaxy S21 trio aren't the only devices that are getting the latest Android security patch. The mid-range Galaxy A51 began receiving the January 2022 patch in the last week of December, while the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently receiving the update in France. More Samsung devices are expected to get the January security update in the coming days, including its best budget Android phones.
If you have an unlocked Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and making your way to Software update > Download and install.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The most interesting phone of CES 2022 was the one that wasn't really there
There's plenty that OnePlus didn't show us with its CES-adjacent 10 Pro launch — including, crucially, the future direction of its software.
Smart glasses still haven't proven why they need to exist
Smart glasses are like flying cars; they're a part of the futuristic world we've been promised. But what's actually here today isn't up to snuff, and seems to be struggling to find a reason to be here at all.
Android 13 could gain Apple's magical media handoff feature
A new Android 13 feature could make it easy to transfer media playback from one device to another with just a tap.
Here are the best S Pen cases and accessories for the Galaxy S21 Ultra
Looking for a case that can accommodate both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and an S Pen stylus? Here are some great options, along with additional worthwhile accessories to even treat yourself.