Last week, Samsung started rolling out the January 2022 security patch to Galaxy S21 users in the Netherlands. As per SamMobile, the update has now expanded to the U.S. and South Korea.

The update arrives as version G99xNKSU3BULF in Samsung's home market and G99xU1UES4BULE for the unlocked Galaxy S21 series phones in the U.S. Carrier-locked variants, however, may have to wait a few more days to get the update.

Unsurprisingly, the January security update doesn't bring any other changes aside from security improvements. Samsung's dedicated Security Updates page notes that the January 2022 security update includes a total of 52 fixes from Google and 10 from Samsung — including two critical vulnerabilities.

The Galaxy S21 trio aren't the only devices that are getting the latest Android security patch. The mid-range Galaxy A51 began receiving the January 2022 patch in the last week of December, while the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently receiving the update in France. More Samsung devices are expected to get the January security update in the coming days, including its best budget Android phones.

If you have an unlocked Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and making your way to Software update > Download and install.