Usually, you're lucky if a phone comes in three colors, but the Galaxy S20 FE comes in an incredible six different colors! It's a veritable rainbow, from red to purple and plenty of shades in between. With all these colors, how to you pick the one that's best for you? Well, here's how each color looks and the looks they'll help you pull off!

While of the Galaxy S20 FE colors is best for you?

There's two paths you could take with the FE's colors: there's the softer, sweeter colors like Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender that won't seem flashy or gaudy once you get them into a good case, but have a nice hue that stand apart from the traditional blacks and rose golds. The Mint in particular is very pretty and is a shade seldom seen on smartphones, it begs for a clear case that lets you take in its sheen in every kind of light.

Then there's the bolder colors that will catch your eye instantly and demand your attention. Cloud Red is big and bright and ready for its closeup. It's the sort of brash color I wish we'd seen for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, but I'm happy to see it on the Galaxy S20 FE.