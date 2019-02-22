Just a few days after the global debut of the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings of its latest flagships in India. The Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ are now available to pre-book across a variety of online portals, including Samsung's own store, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm Mall, as well as retail stores across the country.

Now for the pricing: the Galaxy S10e starts off at ₹55,900 ($785), just $35 more than what it costs in the U.S. In fact, if you factor in the sales tax in the U.S., the Galaxy S10e ends up being more affordable in India. Samsung is being more aggressive in the Indian market, and that's clearly reflected in the pricing of the Galaxy S10 series. The 128GB S10+, for instance, starts off at ₹73,900 ($1,040), which is less than what the Pixel 3 XL costs in the country.

Here's the detailed breakdown of what the Galaxy S10 series costs in India:

Galaxy S10e (6GB/128GB): ₹55,900 ($785)

Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB): ₹66,900 ($940)

Galaxy S10 (8GB/512GB): ₹84,900 ($1,190)

Galaxy S10+ (8GB/128GB): ₹73,900 ($1,040)

Galaxy S10+ (8GB/512GB): ₹91,900 ($1,290)

Galaxy S10+ (12GB/1TB): ₹1,17,900 ($1,655)

As has been the case with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has done a magnificent job with the pricing of its flagships in India. To put things into context, the 512GB variant of the iPhone XS Max costs ₹12,000 ($170) more than the 12GB/1TB verison of the Galaxy S10+.

The Galaxy S10e is available in Prism Black and Prism White color options, with the S10 and S10+ available in Prism Black, Prism White, and Prism Blue versions. The S10e is sold in just the 6GB/128GB model, and it's unlikely Samsung will make the 256GB edition available at launch.

In the U.S. and other Western markets, Samsung is bundling the Galaxy Buds for free to those pre-ordering the Galaxy S10 and S10+, but that isn't the case in India. Customers pre-booking any of the three devices will be able to pick up the Galaxy Buds for ₹2,999 ($42) or the Galaxy Watch for ₹9,999 ($140) . As a reminder, the Galaxy Watch retails for ₹29,999 ($420) in India, and the Galaxy Buds will go on sale in the country for ₹9,999 ($140).

Samsung is also rolling out an offer that will let you get up to ₹15,000 off the price of a 512GB S10 or 512GB/1TB S10+ when you exchange your older device. Finally, HDFC customers will be able to get ₹6,000 cashback when picking up the S10 or S10+, and ₹4,000 toward the S10e. If you'd rather go the financing route, you get a wealth of attractive EMI options from leading financial institutions.

Right now, there's no mention of when the Galaxy S10 series will make its debut in the country, but if history is any indication, it should be just a few weeks away. Anyone interested in picking up Samsung's latest flagships?

