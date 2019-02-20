There's good news and bad news. The good news is that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are mostly identical save for a couple of small features. The bad news is that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are significantly more expensive than their 2018 counterparts.

Wait, there's more good news and bad news.

The more good news is that the Galaxy S10e is a pretty great phone with few compromises for just $750. The bad news is that the Galaxy S9 started at $729 so it's not exactly cheap.

There's also one more thing: Samsung's coming out with a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, and its specs are insane.

Category Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10 5G
Operating system Android 9 Pie
Display 5.8-inch AMOLED, 2280x1080 (19:9) 6.1-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9) 6.4-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9) 6.7-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
Processor Snapdragon 855
Storage 128/256GB 128/512GB 128GB/512GB/1TB 256GB
Expandable microSD microSD microSD No
RAM 6/8GB 8GB 8/12GB 8GB
Primary rear camera 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto rear camera N/A 12MP, OIS, f/2.4 12MP, OIS, f/2.4 12MP, OIS, f/2.4
Ultrawide rear camera 16MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.2
ToF rear camera No No No Yes
Front camera 10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF 10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF 10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF 10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF
Secondary front camera N/A N/A 8MP, f/2.2, AF ToF
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE 5G NR, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 LE
Audio Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone		 Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone		 Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone		 Stereo speakers
Battery 3100mAh 3400mAh 4100mAh 4500mAh
Charging Quick Charge 2.0 (15W)
Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68
Security Side fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm
149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm
157 g
157 g		 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.4mm
175 g (Ceramic: 198 g)		 tbd
Colors Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue
Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Green (global)
Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue Prism Black
Prism White, Prism Green (global)
Prism White, Prism Green (global)		 tbd
Starting Price $750 $900 $1000 tbd

