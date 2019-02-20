There's good news and bad news. The good news is that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are mostly identical save for a couple of small features. The bad news is that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are significantly more expensive than their 2018 counterparts.
Wait, there's more good news and bad news.
The more good news is that the Galaxy S10e is a pretty great phone with few compromises for just $750. The bad news is that the Galaxy S9 started at $729 so it's not exactly cheap.
There's also one more thing: Samsung's coming out with a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, and its specs are insane.
|Category
|Galaxy S10e
|Galaxy S10
|Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy S10 5G
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.1
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.1
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.1
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.1
|Display
|5.8-inch AMOLED, 2280x1080 (19:9)
|6.1-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
|6.4-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
|6.7-inch AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
or Samsung Exynos 9820
|Snapdragon 855
or Samsung Exynos 9820
|Snapdragon 855
or Samsung Exynos 9820
|Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128/256GB
|128/512GB
|128GB/512GB/1TB
|256GB
|Expandable
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|No
|RAM
|6/8GB
|8GB
|8/12GB
|8GB
|Primary rear camera
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|Telephoto rear camera
|N/A
|12MP, OIS, f/2.4
|12MP, OIS, f/2.4
|12MP, OIS, f/2.4
|Ultrawide rear camera
|16MP, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2.2
|ToF rear camera
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Front camera
|10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF
|10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF
|10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF
|10MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel AF
|Secondary front camera
|N/A
|N/A
|8MP, f/2.2, AF
|ToF
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Wi-Fi 6, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|5G NR, 2Gbps (Cat20) LTE, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Battery
|3100mAh
|3400mAh
|4100mAh
|4500mAh
|Charging
|Quick Charge 2.0 (15W)
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (12W)
|Quick Charge 2.0 (15W)
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (12W)
|Quick Charge 2.0 (15W)
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (12W)
|Super Fast Charge (25W)
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (12W)
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Dimensions
|142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm
150 g
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm
157 g
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.4mm
175 g (Ceramic: 198 g)
|tbd
|Colors
|Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue
Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Green (global)
|Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue
Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Green (global)
|Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue Prism Black
Prism White, Prism Green (global)
|tbd
|Starting Price
|$750
|$900
|$1000
|tbd
