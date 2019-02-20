There's good news and bad news. The good news is that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are mostly identical save for a couple of small features. The bad news is that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are significantly more expensive than their 2018 counterparts.

Wait, there's more good news and bad news.

The more good news is that the Galaxy S10e is a pretty great phone with few compromises for just $750. The bad news is that the Galaxy S9 started at $729 so it's not exactly cheap.

There's also one more thing: Samsung's coming out with a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, and its specs are insane.