Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite earlier this week at CES, with both devices set to go on sale in the coming weeks. The S10 Lite is an interesting device as it offers most of the features as the Galaxy S10 series at a more affordable price point.

In spite of the Lite moniker, the phone has robust hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 128GB of internal storage, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and a massive 4500mAh battery with fast charging.

The S10 Lite also features a 48MP primary camera, joined by a 12MP wide-angle lens and a dedicated 5MP macro shooter. Samsung is clearly going after the likes of OnePlus with the S10 Lite, and the phone is likely to slot in at the same sub-$600 category in the coming weeks.

Category Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Operating system Android 10
One UI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
Chipset Snapdragon 855
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485
3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485
4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485
Adreno 640
7nm
RAM 6GB/8GB
Storage 128GB
MicroSD slot Yes (Up to 1TB)
Rear camera 1 48MP f/2.0
26mm, OIS
Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.2
12mm ultrawide
Rear camera 3 5MP, f/2.4
Macro
Front camera 32MP, f/2.2
25mm, HDR
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
Audio USB-C
Single speaker
Battery 4500mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
18W
Water resistance No
Security In-screen fingerprint
Dimensions 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm
186g
Colors Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue

Interested in learning more about the Galaxy S10 Lite? Be sure to take a look at our detailed hands-on post. The phone is getting ready to make its debut in India shortly, so stay tuned for more coverage on Samsung's latest mid-range handset.

