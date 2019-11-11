Samsung began rolling out a software update for the Galaxy S10 series with some of the Galaxy Note 10's key features in September, including AR Doodle, DeX for PC support, and Link for Windows. The company today announced another software update for the Galaxy S10 series, bringing a few more useful Galaxy Note 10 features to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 5G.

The latest software update brings a smarter Gallery app that will allow users to search for their photos quickly with the help of keywords. In addition to making it much easier to search for photos, the update includes improved device search as well. Once you get the new update, you will start seeing content recommendations from multimedia streaming apps. Samsung has also added Media & Devices to the Quick Panel.

On the connectivity front, the update introduces an intelligent Wi-Fi Auto Hotspot feature. The feature will automatically share your phone's internet connection with other devices that share the same Samsung account or family account.

Samsung says the update release time may vary by country, although it will likely be available for most Galaxy S10 phones before the end of the year. The company has also said that feature availability may vary by country, which means some of the new features may not be available in all markets.