A report published by Galaxy Club earlier this week claimed the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will come equipped with the same 108MP primary camera as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Popular tipster Ice Universe has now shared some additional information about the Galaxy Note 20 Plus' camera hardware, claiming the phone will not have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100X "Space Zoom" feature.

Note20 series no longer retains 100X zoom function — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

As our very own Andrew Martonik noted in his review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the much-hyped feature has zero real-world use, as the quality is terrible. What isn't clear, however, is if Samsung has decided to completely ditch the 4x optical zoom lens or just the gimmicky 100X "Space Zoom" feature.

Ice Universe has also revealed that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will include an additional sensor to assist with autofocus. The tipster claims the upcoming Samsung flagship will not suffer from any of the autofocus issues plaguing the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is tipped to have the edge over the Galaxy S20 Ultra in a few other areas as well. Rumors suggest the phone will be Samsung's first phone to have an LTPO Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a second-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor. While the North American variants of the phone are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, the international variants are expected to feature a new 6nm Exynos 992 chipset.