What's the difference between the Note 10+ and Note 10?

A whole lot is shared between the two Note 10 variants, but there are distinct differences between them that will make each appealing to a different group of people.

There are just a few technical differences between the phones, but ones you should be aware of.

Let's address the technical differences first. The Note 10 has a smaller screen, of course, but the screen is also lower resolution: 1080p rather than 1440p. The smaller phone also has less RAM — 8GB rather than 12GB — and while it has the same 256GB base storage it doesn't have the option to bump up to 512GB like the Note 10+. And speaking of storage, you can't expand the Note 10 with a microSD card like you can the Note 10+.

The Note 10's battery shrinks to 3500mAh to fit its compact size, which is 800mAh smaller than the Note 10+. Recharge speeds from the in-box charger are at 25W for both, but the Note 10+ has the option to charge up even faster if you bring your own power adapter that puts out at least 45W.

Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy Note 10 Operating System Android 9 Pie

One UI 1.5 Android 9 Pie

One UI 1.5 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED

3040x1440, HDR10+ 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED

2280x1080, HDR10+ Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Memory 12GB 8GB Storage 256/512GB 256GB Expandable microSD n/a Rear Camera 1 12MP, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77° FoV 12MP, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77° FoV Rear Camera 2 16MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV 16MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV Rear Camera 3 12MP, f/2.1, OIS, 45° FoV 12MP, f/2.1, OIS, 45° FoV Rear Camera 4 VGA DepthVision

f/1.4, 72° FoV n/a Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV

auto focus 10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV

auto focus Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4x4 MIMO 7CA LTE Cat.20, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4x4 MIMO 7CA LTE Cat.20, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C USB-C Audio USB-C USB-C Battery 4300mAh

45W wired

15W wireless 3500mAh

25W wired

12W wireless Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

196 g 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm

168 g Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black

Functionally, not a whole lot differs between the phones. The Note 10 is of course easier to hold and use in one hand, and you get a little less screen real estate to work with, but everything it can do is the same as the Note 10+. The S Pen is identical, with the same supporting software. Even though the screen is lower resolution, you'd be hard-pressed to notice — the Dynamic AMOLED panel on both phones is fantastic.

The Note 10+ has a fourth supporting camera on the back dedicated to depth sensing, but it isn't a critical part of the camera experience — you'll be happy with the Note 10's photos and video regardless.

Is the Note 10+ or Note 10 right for you?

The Note 10+ is the one to get if you're an S Pen fan; the Note 10 doesn't provide as much value.

Anyone who has a Note today, or has used and enjoyed one in the past, should be immediately drawn to the Note 10+. It's the true continuation of the Note line, with the biggest screen, highest specs, and most capabilities. Yes it's expensive, but if you're someone who wants the biggest and best phone, and wants to use the S Pen to its fullest, there's no substitute for going all the way to the top end with the Galaxy Note 10+.

If you're considering the Galaxy Note 10 instead because of its more compact size or lower price, then the question of whether you need the S Pen becomes even more important. The S Pen is the only thing that differentiates the Note 10 from the Galaxy S10 and S10+, which do everything else the same but are $100-200 less. If you just can't handle the size of the Note 10+ but need an S Pen, go for it — otherwise, make a choice between the Note 10+ or Galaxy S10+.

