Samsung today introduced the newest addition to its Galaxy M series smartphone lineup in India, dubbed the Galaxy M21. The Galaxy M21 is the successor to the hugely popular Galaxy M20 that Samsung had launched last year.

The new Galaxy M21 has been priced at ₹12,999 ($175) for the 4GB/64GB version. It will be available for purchase in India via Amazon starting March 23. Samsung will also offer a 6GB/12GB version at a later date.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a U-shaped notch at the top. Powering Samsung's latest budget phone is an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, which has been paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It has a triple-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The 48MP sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M21 sports a 20MP front-facing camera, a major upgrade over the 8MP camera on the Galaxy M20.

In addition to the camera upgrades, the Galaxy M21 also comes with a larger battery than its predecessor. It features a massive 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M21 also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like other Galaxy smartphones launched by Samsung recently, the Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 with the company's One UI 2.0 skin on top.