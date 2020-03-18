What you need to know
- The Galaxy M21 is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy M series lineup.
- It comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and has a 48MP triple-camera setup at the rear.
- The phone has been priced at ₹12,999 ($175) in India.
Samsung today introduced the newest addition to its Galaxy M series smartphone lineup in India, dubbed the Galaxy M21. The Galaxy M21 is the successor to the hugely popular Galaxy M20 that Samsung had launched last year.
The new Galaxy M21 has been priced at ₹12,999 ($175) for the 4GB/64GB version. It will be available for purchase in India via Amazon starting March 23. Samsung will also offer a 6GB/12GB version at a later date.
The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a U-shaped notch at the top. Powering Samsung's latest budget phone is an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, which has been paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
It has a triple-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The 48MP sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M21 sports a 20MP front-facing camera, a major upgrade over the 8MP camera on the Galaxy M20.
In addition to the camera upgrades, the Galaxy M21 also comes with a larger battery than its predecessor. It features a massive 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M21 also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like other Galaxy smartphones launched by Samsung recently, the Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 with the company's One UI 2.0 skin on top.
Samsung Galaxy M21
The Galaxy M21 is an impressive upgrade over last year's Galaxy M20, bringing improved cameras and an even bigger battery. It also offers better performance and supports 15W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mandatory 5G is leading to bulkier and uglier phones in 2020
Retractable cameras are making way for extra antenna modules, and it's all because of Qualcomm's decision to go all-in on 5G connectivity this year.
Did you get an emergency alert on your Android phone? Here are the details
Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Amazon suspends warehouse shipments due to coronavirus
Amazon revealed that it is suspending warehouse shipments until April 5 in order to prioritize medical supplies and household staples in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Here's what that means for you and your orders.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.