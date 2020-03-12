Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus RedSource: Samsung

  • Samsung has introduced two new color options for the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds – red and pink.
  • While both the new pink and red colorways are now available in South Korea, only the red Galaxy Buds+ variant has been launched in the U.S.
  • In addition to Samsung's website, consumers in the U.S. can now order the Galaxy Buds+ in red from Amazon and Best Buy as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are among the best true wireless earbuds currently available, offering great sound quality and excellent battery life. The company has now introduced two new color variants of the true wireless earbuds – pink and red.

As noted by the folks at Android Authority, the new red and pink color variants are now available to purchase in Samsung's home market of South Korea. In the U.S., the company has only launched the red color variant, which will begin shipping by March 20. You can get the Galaxy Buds+ in red from the Samsung website, Amazon, or Best Buy for $150.

Needless to say, the red color variant comes with the exact same features as the other three color variants that have been available since launch. As of now, however, it remains unclear if the red color variant will be making its way to other markets across the globe. It also remains to be seen if Samsung will bring the pink color variant to the U.S. in the near future.

