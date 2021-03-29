The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are sitting pretty at the top of our list when it comes to the best wireless earbuds. They offer great audio, easy controls, and a sleep design that gets the most out of the built-in ANC. But all of that comes at a price, and not everyone is willing to fork over $200 for some great-sounding earbuds. Samsung may be working to address this with a new pair of earbuds that have been spotted in one of Samsung's apps.

Android Police uncovered references to the Galaxy Buds 2 in Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app. The name doesn't seem to ring any bells, suggesting it's likely a new pair of earbuds. If this is the case, it could mean that Samsung plans to change up its naming scheme for its earbuds. After the original Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in 2019, the company followed up with the Galaxy Buds Plus the next year as a slightly refreshed version with bigger battery life.

A Galaxy Buds 2 could mean a direct sequel to its original Buds and Buds Plus. Given the premium that the Buds Pro are sold at, Samsung might be looking into a cheaper offering, perhaps with some form of ANC, something that was missing from the original models. Unfortunately, no details about the earbuds could be gleaned from the Galaxy Wearable app. Still, it's more than likely that Samsung will use these as an Android alternative to the Apple AirPods 2, and could be launched alongside the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Meanwhile, Samsung isn't the only Android OEM working on new earbuds. FCC documents suggest that a more powerful pair of Google Pixel Buds could be on the way.