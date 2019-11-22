Earlier this month, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A51 mid-range smartphone, courtesy of leaker @OnLeaks. The reliable leaker has now teamed up with CashKaro to give us our first clear look at another upcoming A-series smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy A71.

The renders suggest the Galaxy A71 will not be very different from the Galaxy A51 in terms of design. It will have a single hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone will also have minimal bezels on all sides.