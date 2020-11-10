Samsung's Galaxy A21s was the best-selling Android phone in Q3 2020

Data released by IDC late last month revealed that Samsung beat Huawei to regain global smartphone sales lead in the third quarter of the year. Market research firm Canalys has now revealed a list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones during the third quarter of the year.

#Samsung took five spots in the world's top 10 shipping smartphones in Q3 2020, driven by its Galaxy A series portfolio. The vendor regained the No.1 position globally with shipments increased by 2% y-o-y. Read our Q3 2020 smartphone market report at https://t.co/3dQ7dSiY1a pic.twitter.com/86XPCZC7uJ — Canalys (@Canalys) November 9, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Apple's iPhone 11 was the most popular smartphone globally in the third quarter of the year. At the second spot was the iPhone SE 2020, which sold over 10 million units during the July-September period. Samsung's Galaxy A21s was the best-selling Android smartphone, followed by the entry-level Galaxy A11 in the fourth place. Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51, which was the most popular Android phone in Q1 2020, dropped to the fifth spot in the third quarter. It is actually the most "expensive" Samsung phone on the list. Quite clearly, Samsung's best Android phones aren't the most popular.

Samsung's Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A01 Core were also among the ten most popular phones during the period.

Xiaomi held three of the ten spots, with its Redmi Note 9 capturing the No.6 position. The other two Xiaomi phones that made it to the top 10 were the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A.