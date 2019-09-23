Samsung has quietly expanded its Galaxy A series lineup with the launch of the new Galaxy A20s. Similar to the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s smartphones that were launched last month, the new Galaxy A20s is a relatively minor upgrade over its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. Unlike its predecessor, however, the A20s does not feature a Super AMOLED panel. The inforgraphic posted on the company's Newsroom website reveals the Galaxy A20s runs on an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In the camera department, Samsung's new Galaxy A20s is a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A20. It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, however, the phone has the same 8MP snapper as its predecessor.

The rest of the smartphone's key tech specs, however, are identical to the Galaxy A10. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and facial recognition support.

Malaysia is the first market where the Galaxy A20s will be going on sale. It has been priced at RM 699 ($167) in the country. The phone will be available in four color options: Black, Blue, Red, and Green. Sadly, Samsung hasn't revealed pricing or availability information for other markets yet.