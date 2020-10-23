Last week, Samsung started rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S20 FE. The update brought a few bug fixes to the value flagship, along with the October 2020 Android security patch. Samsung has now released a new update for one of its best Android phones yet, bringing more stability improvements and bug fixes.

According to the folks at SamMobile, however, the update also improves the responsiveness of the phone's touchscreen. As we reported last week, some Galaxy S20 FE owners are complaining that the phone's touchscreen can be "oversensitive" at times and picks up phantom touches. The latest update is said to fix most of those issues.

The update is now rolling out to both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 FE, but only in Europe. However, we expect the update to become available in North America and other markets around the world soon. While you will receive a notification on your Galaxy S20 FE once the update becomes available, you can also look for it manually by opening the Settings app and heading to Software Update > Download and install.