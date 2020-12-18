More than four months after its debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung's One UI 2.5 update is finally rolling out to more of its mid-range lineup. Galaxy A50 owners in Sri Lanka and India and Galaxy A90 5G users in South Korea should have started receiving the update on their phones this week, reports SamMobile.

The update brings with it a plethora of new features, including Wireless DeX support, an improved Samsung Keyboard with a split layout and YouTube search functionality, Bitmoji stickers for the Always On Display, a Pro Video mode, SOS calling and location sharing, and a whole lot more.

And, of course, these updates also include the latest security updates from Google — namely the December 2020 security patch.

Unfortunately, the rollout is currently limited to only a select few countries. Firmware version A505FDDU5BTL1 is rolling out to Galaxy A50 devices in both India and Sri Lanka and has a download size of almost 1.2GB, while Galaxy A90 5G users in South Korea should be seeing firmware version A908NKSU3CTL3 on their phones. Samsung will likely be expanding availability to other countries soon.

If you're in one of those locations and still haven't received an update notification, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung had previously begun rolling out the update for its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices back in October.