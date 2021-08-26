What you need to know The Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench running Android 12.

Performance seems to be better than the same device running Android 11.

Samsung has also started updating its own apps to support Android 12.

Yesterday we saw the release of Android 12 Beta 4.1 as the final release gets closer. Today, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench running a version of Android 12, likely to be based on One UI 4.0. This comes as Samsung has started updating some of its own Galaxy Store apps with support for Android 12. Last month, Samsung started teasing the One UI 4.0 beta program, based on Android 12, to owners of the Galaxy S21 series. This beta program will not begin until sometime in September, but with these Geekbench results, it's clear that someone out there is already running the One UI 4.0 beta.

What's rather interesting about the Geekbench results, is that when they are compared to a Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 11, the performance seems to be slightly improved. This could be due to software optimizations that Samsung is implementing, paired with the same changes being made by Google with Android 12. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more We still don't know exactly what Samsung's implementation of Android 12 will look like. However, it's expected to bring an improved interface, so here's to hoping that Samsung brings Material You to the some of the best Android phones with One UI 4.0.

Additionally, we have found that the One Hand Operation+ app in the Galaxy Store has been updated today. Along with your traditional bug fixes, the changelog states that the app now includes support for Android 12. This just shows that Samsung is beginning to work on updates to ensure that its own apps will work with the next version of Android ahead of the beta program.