Samsung is launching its ad-supported Samsung TV Plus video service on more Galaxy phones today. The service was previously exclusive to the Samsung TVs, but the company brought it to smartphones in September.

Announcing the release via press release, Samsung shared:

Since its launch on Samsung Smart TVs, our Samsung TV Plus streaming service has given viewers free and instant access to their favorite shows, as well as the ability to discover new content from 135 channels and growing, including Kitchen Nightmares, Baywatch, PeopleTV, and PlayersTV.

At launch, the app was supported on Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy S10 series. With today's announcement, the company now supports the Galaxy Z series including the Z Fold 2, the Z Flip, and the Galaxy Fold. Samsung is also bringing this to its lowe-priced A-Series.

Speaking to Protocol back in September, Samsung SVP Sang Kim revealed the TV Plus streamed over billions of minutes on a monthly basis, noting it was now one of the "key strategic drivers" for Samsung's revenue. It had found success on smart TVs, and now the company hopes to replicate that on the most used screens we own.