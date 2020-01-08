In October last year, Samsung announced the XCover FieldPro, a rugged smartphone designed for enterprise users. The company today unveiled a new addition to its rugged phone lineup, called the XCover pro. Unlike the previous rugged Galaxies, the new Xcover Pro has a relatively modern yet durable design.

The Galaxy XCover Pro has a 6.3-inch TFT LCD Infinity Display with FHD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. While the bezels surrounding the display are definitely not razor-thin, they are still a huge improvement compared to the company's previous rugged phones. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611, the same chipset powering the recently launched Galaxy A51. Samsung has paired the 10nm processor on the XCover Pro with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

At the back of the phone is a dual camera setup featuring a 25MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone also comes with a 13MP selfie camera and a removable 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging. On the software front, Galaxy XCover Pro will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. However, we do expect it to receive the Android 10 update soon after it goes on sale. The phone's rugged credentials remain similar to its predecessors. It offers IP68 water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810 compliance.

Samsung says the Galaxy XCover Pro will go on sale in Finland starting January 31 for €499 ($555). It will likely be launched in a few other European markets as well, although Samsung hasn't confirmed that just yet.

