Samsung today announced a bunch of exciting new products at its "Life Unstoppable" event. The latest additions to the company's Galaxy product line include the Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Fit 2, and the Galaxy Tab A7. The Galaxy A42 5G is the third 5G-enabled A series phone that the company has launched this year. It comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the rear. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't revealed the rest of the phone's specs yet. There is no word on the pricing either. The phone will be joining Samsung's 5G-enabled A series lineup "later this year."

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is the company's latest budget Android tablet, featuring a 10.4-inch 2,000 x 1,200 resolution display and a Snapdragon 662 processor. It also comes with a four-speaker audio system, an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet will be released later this year in gray, silver, and gold color options.

The Galaxy Fit 2 is a budget fitness band with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and advanced tracking features. Samsung says the Galaxy Fit 2 can automatically track up to five different types of activities, along with your sleep patterns. It is also claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge. However, there is no word on pricing or availability yet.