Samsung shipped more than 6.7 million 5G-enabled Galaxy smartphones last year, dominating the global market with a 53.9% share. In the first quarter of 2020, however, the company's share of the global market fell significantly. As per a report from The Korea Herald, Samsung shipped 8.3 million 5G phones in Q1 2020, allowing it to capture 34.4% of the global 5G smartphone market.

While Samsung was still the No.1 5G smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2020, Huawei was a close second with a market share of 33.2%. The Chinese company shipped around 8 million 5G smartphones during the period. BBK-owned Vivo was the third-largest 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2020, with a market share of 12%. Xiaomi held the fourth spot with a market share of 10.4%, while OPPO came in fifth and captured 5% of the global 5G smartphone market.