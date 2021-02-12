Samsung and Microsoft have a great relationship. Both companies working together to bring the best features from the Your Phone app to the best Samsung phones , and the new One UI 3.1 update further integrates Samsung's devices with Windows 10 PCs . Apparently, Samsung is working on even more ways to integrate its services with Windows, according to a new report.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia , Samsung is preparing to introduce its Quick Share feature on Windows 10 PCs via the Microsoft Store. This will bring similar functionality to how it works currently, transferring content between smartphones and Galaxy devices using Bluetooth or WiFi Direct. It seems some users may already have access to the application, and it could very well roll out soon. Apparently, all that's needed is a Galaxy smartphone with One UI 2 or higher, although it's unclear what prerequisites are in place for Windows 10 devices.

Two other apps appear to be making their way to Windows 10, including Samsung Free and Samsung O. The former app is Samsung's new replacement to Samsung Daily, introduced alongside One UI 3.0. As for Samsung O, it's unclear what this could be, but the icon is the exact same as Samsung Free, so there could be some relation.

It's unclear when these apps are expected to his the Microsoft Store, but it could be sooner rather than later. Bringing Samsung's Quick Share to Windows 10 would be a great alternative to Google's Nearby Share which only kind of supports PCs.