Sam And Max This Time Its VirtualSource: Happy Giant (Screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Developer HappyGiant released six minutes of new gameplay footage from Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual.
  • The action-adventure game will release in 2021.
  • This is the first VR game featuring the characters.

Developer HappyGiant released six minutes of new gameplay footage from Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual today as part of UploadVR's Winter Wrap-Up, which also provided first looks at The Wizards: Dark Times and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Releasing on Oculus Quest sometime in 2021, the game has players help the titular duo try to deal with an alien invasion.

The dog and rabbit have built a freelance police academy in a out-of-business carnival and players must prove their skills in games including hitting beer cans with a baseball bat and using fish to train a gigantic aquatic worm. You'll also have to figure out how to stop demons from rampaging through a supermarket by using items in the environment including squirt guns, food, and sale signs.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Sam & Max Save the World was the first title from Telltale Games, and the characters have been making a resurgence since the studio closed in 2018. This year, the indie studio Skunkape Games released Sam & Max Save the World Remastered for PC and Nintendo Switch. Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual will be the first VR game featuring the characters. There's been no confirmation so far about if the game will play on Oculus Quest 2, PC VR or PSVR.

A trip down memory lane

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

Back on the beat

Sam and Max, the Freelance Police, are back on the case again, almost exactly as you remember them. Fans will enjoy returning to their bizarre world, while there's not much else for new or old fans of the adventure game genre.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

How do you manage spam calls?
robocaller

How do you manage spam calls?

If there's one thing we can all universally agree on, it's that spam calls are the worst. Given all of the apps/services that are now available for dealing with them, we want to know how you manage your spam calls.