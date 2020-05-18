Last week, a leak suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus could be Samsung's first flagship phone to feature a variable refresh rate display and Qualcomm's second-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor. Some more information about the upcoming Samsung flagship has now surfaced, courtesy of the folks at Galaxy Club.

As per the new report, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have an identical 4,500mAh capacity battery as the Galaxy S20 Plus. If the information turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus may still be on par or even slightly better than the S20 Ultra in terms of actual battery life, thanks to its "LTPO" variable refresh rate display

In the camera department, however, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will likely be more impressive than the Galaxy S20 Plus. According to information obtained by Galaxy Club, the Note 20 Plus will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera, just like the S20 Ultra.

Unsurprisingly, the report suggests the standard Note 20 will not come with a 108MP camera. What remains to be seen, however, is if the Note 20 Plus will use the exact same ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor as the S20 Ultra. There is also no word yet on whether the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will offer a periscope "Space Zoom" lens like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.